Climate change is consequential

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Climate change is one of the most consequential issues facing our nation and the planet. Over the past six months, the world has seen the threat first-hand, as torrential rains battered Europe and Bangladesh.

Closer to home, millions of residents are still attempting to recover from the ravages of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Experts pointed out that this election may have a profound impact on climate change.

Ethnic Media Services held a roundtable on November 1, inviting experts and community representatives to discuss the impacts of climate change and mobilize communities to address the challenges.

North Carolina resident Erik Bendix shares his experience fighting through Hurricane Helene. The hurricane made landfall on September 26. Bendix pointed out that the local community has been deeply affected, and the extent of the damage has shocked local residents.

After the disaster, Bendix planned to assess the road damage, but found that the damage in the valley area was serious; the valley bridge was washed away, leaving residents facing the dilemma of cutting off water and power, and the entire town was isolated from the outside world for a time. However, the community has established medical, logistics and communication teams through meetings and spontaneous organizations to provide post-disaster support, demonstrating the community’s resilience and mutual help spirit.

Sharon Lavigne, founder of the environmental protection organization Rise St. James from Louisiana, talked about how she led the community to oppose the construction of a new petrochemical plant in “Cancer Alley.” The area is named for its many chemical plants and high cancer rates among its residents. In 2018, the state government announced an investment of US$9.4 billion to build a plastics factory locally, which is very worrying. Lavigne rallied community forces to protest and file legal action. Although the courts ultimately approved construction of the plant, she and members of her organization continued their efforts and secured the support of the new governor.

Los Angeles resident Sissy Trinh shared how her impoverished community faces threats from climate change. She pointed out that the lives of community residents are extremely difficult, and poverty forces many residents to sacrifice food and clothing to pay rent. She said climate change may seem distant to many residents, but the threat of wildfires and rising air pollution are making the issue more urgent.

Trinh mentioned that Los Angeles County has made climate investments over the past 15 years aimed at improving air quality and community environment. She hopes that more resources can be used to improve the quality of life of local residents, reduce the health risks caused by pollution, and allow residents to truly enjoy a clean environment.

Bill McKibben, founder of Third Act, an organization focused on climate action and justice, emphasized the importance of this presidential election for climate action. He pointed out that the 2030 emission reduction target is imminent, and the next presidential term will last until 2029, which means that this government will bear a heavy responsibility for the progress of emission reduction.

