GOPIO LA Hosts Annual Diabetes Summit: Empowering the community through Education and Awareness.

GOPIO LA Hosts its Annual signature Diabetes Summit: Empowering the Community through Education and Awareness, on 16th Nov 2024, from 9 AM to 2 PM in Tandoor Restaurant, 1132 E Katella Ave, Orange, CA.

This seminar aims to provide valuable insights into diabetes complications, its prevention and management, and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Our specialists will cover critical topics, including:

Overview of Diabetes, Early Detection and Risk Factors, Complications of Diabetes and Prevention, Nutrition and Lifestyle Strategies

The seminar is open to all community members, including individuals living with diabetes, their families, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in enhancing their understanding of diabetes care.

Join us for an informative session that empowers attendees with the knowledge to prevent diabetes complications.

