FOG Celebrates Colors of India, a community uniting event in Fremont, California

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

Festival of Globe (FOG), in association with Fremont Hindu Temple, brought scores of Bay Area community groups together to the vividly painted multiple colors of India on occasion of FOG Holi.

Community partners spanning from East to West and South to North of India brought beautiful colors, dances and cultural performances to a gathering reveling in multitudes of Holi colors. The stage reverberated with the Holi music and dances from Rajasthan’s Kalbeliya dance to Bengal’s musical performance.

Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rungmunch, Telangana and Nepal, were all represented by energetic performances that has crowds sway and dance along to the music. Building on previous successes and huge response, this year the “Festival of Colors” was celebrated by thousands on Saturday, March 23rd, at Washington High School, Fremont, CA from 11 am to 6 pm.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Founder and Convener (FOG) said “FOG Holi has over the years played an important role in keeping our culture alive and inculcating pious values in our youngsters. With new and convenient location, Holi is much more enjoyable experience for the families and friends. I thank everyone for participating in this festival with their friends and family”

Holi is a great festive occasion to celebrate and get inundated with a rainbow of colors. Everyone applies colors to each other and makes friends. People from all over California and beyond came to participate in the festival. Many dignitaries and community leaders were there. The colors were biodegradable, skin-friendly, and organic. Holi event had Flash mob, delicious food, and a dazzling cultural extravaganza. Everyone was dancing to the beats of Bollywood music all day long.

This year FOG Holi also celebrated women’s empowerment month by honoring and recognizing a few of women leaders from politics to medicine to entrepreneurshipwho have made a tremendous impact in community by helping those in need. More than 50 non-profit organizations participated in FOG Holi. ‘Colors of India’ segment where different states of India showcased their cultural performances with dancers and had the most beautiful dresses that added beauty to the dances.

What a colorful, joyous, and energy filled event it was!!