Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, IL celebrates its 18th year anniversary

Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, IL celebrated its three-day long 18th year anniversary with utmost zeal and zest with several hundred enthusiastic devotees who attended the program in their traditional colorful attires.

The anniversary program on Friday, Jun 21, started with Kalash Stapan and Sankalpam by the temple donors and sponsors of the program. Temple head priest, Anil Joshi Ji performed all the rituals as per Sanatana Vidhi and Vidhan.

On Saturday, Jun 22, after Puja of all Kalash, Kalash Yatra and Pradakshina of the temple were help while chanting Vedic Mantras. Pt. Anil Joshi Ji and Pt. Radha Krishna performed Homam for Lord Shiva, Ma Durga, Lord Ganesh, and Lord Karthikeya, Ayyappa, and Lord Bhairava Baba with all the shlokas and mantras to abolish all the negativities and grant positivity in the world.

On Sunday, Jun 23 morning, temple priests along with all the devotees carried on Shobha Yatra. Then they performed Homam for Lord Krishna, Lord Ram Parivar, Lord Balaji, Lord Hanuman Ji, Lord Narashimha, Lord Sudarshan and Navagrah. Later, temple priests performed Abhishekam, Kumbha Abhishekam, Archana and Aarati, of all deities in the temple, by chanting the Vedic Mantras. All deities looked magnificent in their new sparkling garments and jewelries.

Maha Prasadam was served to all the devotees during anniversary program. In the afternoon, Sunderkand was chanted with great devotion. Pt. Anil Joshi Ji blessed all the devotees, sponsors, and volunteers for their better health, wealth, and happiness.