Indians seek display of Gita verses along with Ten Commandments in Louisiana schools

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Many here feel that it is fine to display Ten Commandments in Louisiana public school classrooms, as long as posters carrying verses from ancient Sanskrit scripture Bhagavad-Gita said Rajan Zed

Bhagavad-Gita was a “historically significant document”, “recognized throughout the world” and was a “treasure that should be displayed in public school classrooms” in Louisiana in the form of posters carrying its verses. This sacred text was plainly the word of God spoken by Lord Krishna

This philosophical and intensely spiritual poem Bhagavad-Gita considers the nature of action, the religious and social duty, the human relationship to God, the means of liberation, and the nature of sacrifice, etc.; Zed added

Awareness about other religions thus created by such displays of verses from Bhagavad-Gita in religiously diverse Louisiana public school classrooms would make students of the state well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow. Moreover, it would infuse morality and ethics in Louisiana classrooms.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

Louisiana is reportedly the first US state to require display of Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

