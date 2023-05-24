Yo Yo Honey Singh performs to a packed show in San Francisco Bay Area

Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News Service

MILPITAS, CA: Bay Area music lovers got a energetic evening with Yo Yo Honey Singh Show on Friday, May 12th at India Community Center. Organized by Bikramjeet Singh of Bollywood events and Akash Sharma of Modesto, show was packed with Yo Yo Singh fans. Connecting with the audience, Yo Yo Honey Singh interspersed his hit songs with light comedy. He was here as part of his USA tour.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is an Indian music producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and an actor. He started in 2003 as a session and recording artist, and became a bhangra and hip-hop music producer. Later, he became successful with his songs and started making songs for Bollywood films

This event was a grand success with extremely enthusiastic, cheerful audiences who danced to the heart-winning songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh. Jagruti Desai Shah of Javanika said such concerts connect Bay Area community with mesmerizing music. Actress and runway coach, Reema Khanolkar organized a beautiful fashion show.